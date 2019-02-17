Eleanor M. Loose 83, of Palmetto, Fla., passed away on February 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband Alfred, four children, Jon (Sheila) Loose, Jay Loose, Zoe (Julius) Maisano, Joe Loose, her brother, Tom Crane, six grandchildren, Lauren Reed, Sarah Loose, Matteo Maisano, Quinton Loose, Truman Loose, Atticus Loose; and her cat, Moose. A Private Memorial will be held with her family.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 17, 2019