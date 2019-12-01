Eleanor Marie (Oliveira) Saul Eleanor Marie (Oliveira) Saul, 79, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019, in Bradenton, FL. She was born on February 7, 1940, in New York, and was raised by her parents in Cambridge, MA, along with her seven siblings. She moved to Woodbury, NJ, in 1972, and then to Bradenton, FL, in 1979, where she was a manager of Johnny's Car Wash for many years. She had a larger-than-life personality that was shared with everyone. She is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Charles R. Saul, Jr., son, Russ Saul and his wife, Angie, daughter, Kristen (Saul) Wilson and her husband, Jim, grandchildren, James & Kaitlyn Wilson, great-grandson, Tyler Derouchie, five siblings and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Sarah, her brother, Charles and her infant brother, Tommy. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2019, from 1:30-4:00PM at The Manatee Players ballroom, 502 3rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205.

