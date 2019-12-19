Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Phipps Hogan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Phipps Hogan Eleanor Phipps Hogan, the third child of Dr. Leland and Ada Phipps, was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 27, 1926. She died on November 8, 2019 at the age of 93 in Bradenton, Florida after a brief illness. She married John "Pat" Hogan in 1950, and together they raised three children; Thomas, Patricia, and Christopher. Eleanor led a long and generous life devoted to others. After graduating from the University of Michigan in 1949, she became a registered nurse and cared for children until her retirement 42 years later. In 1971, she became one of the first pediatric nurse practitioners in the country. She was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Ambulatory Health Care from the American Nurses Association in 1975, and earned her Master's in Nursing in 1977 from the University of Pittsburgh. Her caring for others extended well beyond professional nursing. After retirement, she became a driver for Meals on Wheels, was an usher and membership volunteer with the Florida West Coast Symphony and the Manatee Symphony Association, served on the Board of Governors at Swan Lake Village, and, for more than 20 years, volunteered for Our Daily Bread and the Open Door Resource Center. She was predeceased by her husband in 1992. She is survived by her children; her sister-in-law, Mary Pat Mundzak; and her six grandchildren; Jennifer Giltrop, Betsy (Hogan) Lanzotti, Jon Hogan, Kelly (Hogan) Smith, and Bridget and Colleen Hogan. A Memorial Service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Our Daily Bread, 701 18th Ave. W, Bradenton, FL 34205.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close