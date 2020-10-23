Elizabeth Barndt

November 6, 1935 - October 19, 2020

Bradenton , Florida - On Monday October 19th Elizabeth M. Barndt, loving wife and mother of two children passed away at the age of 84.

Elizabeth was born on November 6, 1935 to John and Anna (Rutter) Tittermary. On April 28, 1961 she married Harold E. Barndt Jr. They raised two children, Terrilyn Horvath and Stephen H. Barndt (Missy). Grandparents of Kasey Barndt, Jason Barndt and Frankie Horvath. Great Grandparents of Justine Barndt.

Elizabeth loved to read, watch baseball and give Missy the business. Mom also enjoyed the water exercises at the Gardens community pool. If you talked to her on the phone, she probably made you laugh at some point.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, brothers Heber Tittermary, John Tittermary and George Tittermary Sr (Rose) and sister Ann Volinski.

Survived by brothers Harry T Tittermary (Anna), Jerry Tittermary (Dorothy) and sister Joyce Massey.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For information please contact Stephen Barndt (941)266-3445.





