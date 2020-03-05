Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Liz" Boling. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A. 5610 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-746-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth “Liz” Boling, of Bradenton, went to be with her Savior, family and friends on March 3, 2020. Born on February 2, 1930 in Pontiac Michigan, she attained the age of 90 years young last month. Liz returned to Sarasota weeks after her birth and was raised there until she graduated from Sarasota High School and married Gerald Leo Boling Jr. in 1948. They moved to Bradenton in 1951 where they began building a home and raising their family. Liz was the manager of The Shanty and later Simko' s Gifts located in Cortez Plaza for over 30 years. Later she worked for the Manatee County Tag Agency, until her retirement. Volunteer work followed as she managed the gift shop at the Manatee Historical Park for several years. A member of the Junior Woman's Club, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution and United Daughters of the Confederacy, she was also in the Cripple Creek Cloggers, performing in the United Stated and Mexico with her husband and granddaughter. Above all, Liz loved and looked after her family and was thrilled to be Nanny to her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband; Jerry, her parents; Hazel and Frank Jordan, and her beloved in – laws; Gerald Leo Boling Sr and Florine Boling. She is survived by a brother; Frank Jordan Jr., her son; Pat (Kathy) Boling, daughter; Jerilynn Boling, grandchildren; Joel (Marki) and Kara (Justin) Boling, Shawna (Davian) Kerley and Shannon DeLoach. Seven great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter, best friend of 70 years; Ruthie Fortney. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Shannon Funeral homes Westview Chapel, 5610 Manatee Ave W. Bradenton, with visitation the hour prior from 10:00 – 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Tidewell Hospice or Northwest Baptist Church of Bradenton. Online condolences may be made at



