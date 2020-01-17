Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Dechert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Dechert Elizabeth Dechert, 97, went to be with Her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 27, 2019. She was originally from Saline, Michigan. Elizabeth was a member of Christ Church in Bradenton. She raised her family in Saline, Michigan. Elizabeth spent the last years in Bradenton to be around her grandchildren. She was known as the neighborhood Grandma. Elizabeth was loved by all and everyone who knew her. She is survived by daughters, Donna (Novel) Liston, Susan Yusaz and Jean (Patrick) Michalski; many grandchildren, great - grand- children and great-great- grandchildren. Elizabeth is preceded in death by husband of 50 years, Donald Dechert and son, Donald (Charlotte) Dechert Jr. A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM on January 18, 2020 at Community Outreach Church, 650 27th Street East, Bradenton, FL. 34208.

