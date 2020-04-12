Elizabeth G. O'Toole Elizabeth G. O'Toole, 95, Bradenton, FL passed away April 7, 2020. Born in Bronx, NY, she moved to Bradenton, FL in 1985 from NJ and she attended Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. She loved her children and her grandchildren, they were her whole life. She is predeceased by her parents, Henry and Bertha Siegel and son, Richard O'Toole; she is survived by her sons; Denis O'Toole and Jimmy Wilson; her daughter, Nancy Rinaldi; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.br ownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 12, 2020