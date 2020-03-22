Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth J. Fett. View Sign Service Information Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 (941)-755-2688 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth J. Fett Elizabeth J. Fett, age 83, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio. Elizabeth worked as a Master Tax Advisor; for over 30 years, she was an enrolled agent for H & R Block. She always made time for her family and friends; by hosting dinners, arranging travels, and trips to the casino. She made everyone feel welcomed, and her presence will be significantly missed by so many. Elizabeth is survived by her four loving children; Michael Skoyec, Rick Skoyec (Karen), Mary Beth Skoyec, and Patty Skoyec - Sileo (Chris). She was also blessed to have gained four more through marriage to her late husband, Harry Fett; Robin Oey (Edward), Deborah Ziolkowski (Mark), Elizabeth Samay (Richard), and Harry Fett Jr. (Barbara). She was so proud to be the grandmother to six beautiful grandchildren; Richard Skoyec (Katie), Mary Ann Skoyec, Elizabeth Sileo, Andrew Sileo, Diana Perillo and Michel C. Skoyec. Elizabeth was also a great-grandmother to Parker Ann Buckwalter and Noah Huntington. Elizabeth is also survived by her two sisters; Ann Imperi, and Pat Arthur, and her best friend of 60 years, Shirley Meng. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Fett, who passed December 5, 2013, and her grandson, Michael Skoyec, who passed away December 13, 2017. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Martha's Catholic Church at a later date due to church closures. Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please go to at

