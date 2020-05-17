Elizabeth L. Foster Elizabeth L Foster, age 83, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Elizabeth was born January 4, 1937 in Middlebury, Indiana to the late Ida Marie Miller and the late Howard Miller. She attended Middlebury High School and Middlebury Church of the Brethren. Elizabeth was employed by Coachman Industries and Whitehall Laboratories in Elkhart, IN. Elizabeth loved doing arts and crafts, she was often found cross stitching and crocheting. Her work was truly beautiful. Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, James Foster; her children; Jimmy Rogers (Andi) and Dale Rogers; and her siblings; Norma Garber, Arlene Layman, Marvin Miller and Judy Miller. She is also survived by two step-children; Douglas Foster and LeAnn Foster. Elizabeth also leaves nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her son, Jack Rogers and her parents. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www. ManasotaMemorial.com for the Foster family.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 17, 2020.