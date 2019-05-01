Elizabeth Marie Click Elizabeth Marie Click, born on August 31, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home in Braden-ton, Fla., on April 28, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Rowley; her brother and sisters, John Rowley (Fran Rowley), Helen Cascio (Russell Cascio), Mary Ann Harrison, Franny Harrison and Fay Rowley. Elizabeth survived by her husband, Edward Click; children, Daniel, Jamie and Catina Vickers, Serena Riedel and Mariah Click; her seven grandkids; her six great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews. She was a computer tech, a wife, an amazing grandmother and an incredible mother. Elizabeth Click is irreplaceable and will be truly missed by her family, friends and loved ones. Visitation will be 11:00AM-1:00PM with Services to follow at 1:00PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 1, 2019