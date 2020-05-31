Elizabeth (Betty) Thomas Elizabeth (Betty) Thomas passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age of 97. Born January 4, 1923 in Muskegon, Michigan, Betty was the second of Henry and Anne Estlund's four children. Her husband, John Thomas and her three siblings predeceased her. Jack and Betty were married for over 67 years and had five children; John, Charles, Suzanne, Judith, and Rebecca. At the time of her death, there were also fourteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. Betty's strong faith led her to maintain an active role in Bible Studies and many church programs as long as she was able. Always ready to participate, she also enjoyed the women's golf league, bowling league, and dinner/dance club. Her ever-present smile and positive outlook on life were a source of inspiration and comfort to all who knew her. There will be no Memorial service due to the Covid 19 virus. The family is donating to the Lutheran Hour Ministries, Missouri Synod Lutheran Church and Our Daily Bread in Bradenton, FL and welcomes any donations in her name.



