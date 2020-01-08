Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen "Marlene" Leigh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen "Marlene" Leigh Our beloved, Ellen "Marlene" Leigh, age 83, passed into the arms of Jesus, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, FL. Marlene was born May 8, 1936 in Okeechobee, FL to John W. Allen and Hattie Reaves Allen. Marlene worked at Westminster Manor fka Bradenton Manor for 30 years in the Dietary Department. Marlene is predeceased by her son, Donnie (Don) Sylvester Leigh; brothers, Otis Allen and James Allen. Marlene is survived by the love of her life and husband of 65 years, Henry W. Leigh; daughter, Donna Marlene Leigh-Tucker (Donald). sister, June Kelly, and nephew, Dale Kelly. Daughter-in-law, Pam Leigh Riley (Tim). grandson, Christopher Leigh (Irina), son, Steffen. Grandson, Devin Leigh (Heidi), son, Jason. Granddaughter, Kristen Novakoski, daughter, Zoe. The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00PM, at Samoset Church of God, 3615 17th Street Court East, Bradenton, FL 34208, with private interment at Palmetto Cemetery, family only. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: JDRF - Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Tidewell Hospice.

