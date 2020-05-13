Ellen Troy Pfeiffer Ellen Troy Pfeiffer, 83, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. Born March 9, 1937 in Fulton NY, she moved to Bradenton, FL with her children in 1977. Ellen is survived by her children; Craig and Alicia: grandchildren; David, Anthony (Melanie), Danny and RuthAnn. Great-grandson, Aden: step-daughters; Heidi (Bill), Jenny: step-sons; Joel (Mary) and Jim (Mary), along with their children and grandchildren. Many more loved ones, too many to list. She follows to heaven her husband, Robert and granddaughter, Kayla, step-sons; Paul and Danny. A private family Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.



