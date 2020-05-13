Ellen Troy Pfeiffer
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Troy Pfeiffer Ellen Troy Pfeiffer, 83, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. Born March 9, 1937 in Fulton NY, she moved to Bradenton, FL with her children in 1977. Ellen is survived by her children; Craig and Alicia: grandchildren; David, Anthony (Melanie), Danny and RuthAnn. Great-grandson, Aden: step-daughters; Heidi (Bill), Jenny: step-sons; Joel (Mary) and Jim (Mary), along with their children and grandchildren. Many more loved ones, too many to list. She follows to heaven her husband, Robert and granddaughter, Kayla, step-sons; Paul and Danny. A private family Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved