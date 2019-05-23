Elner Haines Elner Haines passed away in her home on May 16, 2019 at the age of 97. She was from E. St. Louis, Illinois, and retired to Bradenton, FL in 1986. She had lived in Pescara Lake since 2006, She was proud of her U.S. Navy service during WWII. She completed basic training at Hunter College in N.Y. She was stationed first in Washington, DC, then later in New York City, assigned Communications Shift Work. On VJ Day in New York City she was in bed sleeping. After U.S Navy service she was an executive secretary at Emerson Electric, first in Washington Park, Illinois, then in St. Louis, Missouri. She also worked for Manpower Training Program, a division of Southern Illinois University, in the Accounting Dept. She finished her working career doing case management for the State's Attorney Office in Bellville, Illinois. Elner is survived by her two son, cousins, nieces, nephews and a granddaughter. She will be missed by family and friends in Bradenton and the Pescara Lake Community. As she requested, there will be no service. She had a sense of fashion style all her own. It is hoped that Bealls and the area thrift stores continue to operate profitably without her. The family would enjoy knowing your remembrances and recollections of Elner and they encourage all of her friends, neighbors and acquaintances to submit them at Bradenton.com under obituaries which links to legacy.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 23, 2019