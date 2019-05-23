Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elner Haines. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elner Haines Elner Haines passed away in her home on May 16, 2019 at the age of 97. She was from E. St. Louis, Illinois, and retired to Bradenton, FL in 1986. She had lived in Pescara Lake since 2006, She was proud of her U.S. Navy service during WWII. She completed basic training at Hunter College in N.Y. She was stationed first in Washington, DC, then later in New York City, assigned Communications Shift Work. On VJ Day in New York City she was in bed sleeping. After U.S Navy service she was an executive secretary at Emerson Electric, first in Washington Park, Illinois, then in St. Louis, Missouri. She also worked for Manpower Training Program, a division of Southern Illinois University, in the Accounting Dept. She finished her working career doing case management for the State's Attorney Office in Bellville, Illinois. Elner is survived by her two son, cousins, nieces, nephews and a granddaughter. She will be missed by family and friends in Bradenton and the Pescara Lake Community. As she requested, there will be no service. She had a sense of fashion style all her own. It is hoped that Bealls and the area thrift stores continue to operate profitably without her. The family would enjoy knowing your remembrances and recollections of Elner and they encourage all of her friends, neighbors and acquaintances to submit them at

Elner Haines Elner Haines passed away in her home on May 16, 2019 at the age of 97. She was from E. St. Louis, Illinois, and retired to Bradenton, FL in 1986. She had lived in Pescara Lake since 2006, She was proud of her U.S. Navy service during WWII. She completed basic training at Hunter College in N.Y. She was stationed first in Washington, DC, then later in New York City, assigned Communications Shift Work. On VJ Day in New York City she was in bed sleeping. After U.S Navy service she was an executive secretary at Emerson Electric, first in Washington Park, Illinois, then in St. Louis, Missouri. She also worked for Manpower Training Program, a division of Southern Illinois University, in the Accounting Dept. She finished her working career doing case management for the State's Attorney Office in Bellville, Illinois. Elner is survived by her two son, cousins, nieces, nephews and a granddaughter. She will be missed by family and friends in Bradenton and the Pescara Lake Community. As she requested, there will be no service. She had a sense of fashion style all her own. It is hoped that Bealls and the area thrift stores continue to operate profitably without her. The family would enjoy knowing your remembrances and recollections of Elner and they encourage all of her friends, neighbors and acquaintances to submit them at Bradenton.com under obituaries which links to legacy.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close