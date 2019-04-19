Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elouise Walker Bacon. View Sign

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Elouise Walker Bacon, our loving and devoted matriarch, community leader and friend to all whose lives she touched, on April 17,2019. She left us while resting peacefully with her granddaughter, Candace, at her side. She was 85. Born in Bradenton, Florida and residing there for her entire life, she was actively involved in several organizations and leadership roles within the community. She worked for Palmetto Federal, later Goldome Bank, for over 30 years, retiring as the Associate Vice President. As a member of St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, she was a member of the choir, usher board, a Sunday school teacher and on the board of trustees. As the last living sibling, she was predeceased by her husband, James E. Bacon Sr. She leaves behind her daughter, Brenda Butler; sons, James Jr. and Ritchie Bacon and granddaughter, Candace Bacon as well as 9 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a great cook and a wonderful storyteller, but most of all she loved her family and welcomed everyone. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel, 1015 14th St W; Bradenton, FL. A Celebration of Elouise's life will be held at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1006 1st Street W, Bradenton, FL on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10 a.m., beginning with a viewing starting at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be send to the Philanthropy Department of Tidewell Hospice Inc, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Shannon Funeral Homes, PA

1015 14th St. W.

Bradenton , FL 34205

