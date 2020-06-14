Elwin "Karp" Carpenter Elwin "Karp" Carpenter of Bradenton, FL passed away and went to be with his Lord on March 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Neva Carpenter, wife, Marilyn Carpenter, and best friend, Barbara Jones. "Karp" was born in Elyria, Ohio on September 10, 1937 and moved to Bradenton. FL in November 1949. Attended Bradenton Jr. High and Manatee County High School - Class of 1955. Attended two years of undergraduate courses at Florida State University and Technical schooling for telephone switches and boards. "Karp" retired from GTE Telephone company after 33 years of dedicated service as a lineman, union steward and PBX installer for many of the local businesses in Bradenton, FL. "Karp" was a member of Bayshore Community Church for 58 years and was very involved in serving the Lord by teaching Sunday School, Royal Ambassadors leader, Choir member/ director of the music ministry and deacon. "Karp" served on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Bradenton selling Christmas trees and raising money for the children of Manatee County to have a safe and clean place to go after school. "Karp" was also very involved with the VNEA pool league in Bradenton, Florida. "Karp" is survived by his daughter, Penny Stilson and son, Eric Carpenter (Tracy), sister and bother-in-law, Pat and Harry Teeter, grandchildren; Jamie Graham (Derrick), Mason Stilson (Marissa), Ava and Eli Carpenter and great-grandchild, McKinzie Graham. Extended family; Allison Teeter and John Teeter (Amy) Jennifer and Megan Teeter. "Karps' Manatee Co. High School yearbook quote by his Senior picture read, "The best way to get rid of enemies is to make them friends." His greatest joy was his family, friends and church. A Celebration of Life will be on July 11, 2020 at 2:00PM at Bayshore Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bayshore Community Church 6502 14th St W Bradenton, FL 34207 for the continued support of missions in Manatee County.



