Emile A. LeBlanc Emile A LeBlanc, 91, of Bradenton, FL, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Manchester, NH on December 5, 1928, the son of Emile and Dorothy (Dion) LeBlanc and had lived in Manchester and Bedford, NH prior to moving to Bradenton, FL in 2002. Mr. LeBlanc attended schools in Manchester graduating from West High in 1948 and attended Hesser Business School. He was a lifelong member of the Lions Club, Past President of the Pinardville Lions Club and Past District Governor of Lions District 44-N. Emile will be remembered for his unwavering pride and devotion of his family, kind heart and good soul always giving to all. He loved life and enjoyed being around those whom he loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Family members include his beloved wife, Joanne (Akey) LeBlanc, one daughter, Dolores C. LeBlanc of Goffstown, NH; three sons; Richard (Dick) E. LeBlanc of Bradenton, FL, Marc L. LeBlanc (Annemarie) of Bradenton, FL and Gary R. LeBlanc of Nottingham, NH; one stepson, Kenneth Akey, Jr., of Concord, NH; six grandchildren; three step- grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Madeleine (Duval) LeBlanc in 2006, his granddaughter, Kristi LeBlanc in 2008, brothers; Robert in 2010 and Armand in 2020. A Celebration of Emile's Life and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Final burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester, NH. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL. To view full obituary and sign the guestbook, condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 3, 2020.
