67, of Bradenton passed away May 4, 2020. Graveside Service will be Saturday, May 16 at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 US Hwy 19 N, Palmetto. Arrangements entrusted to Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th St W, Bradenton. 941-747-2700



