Emily "Winkie" Rees Emily "Winkie" Rees, 78, passed away January 17, 2020. Born in Tampa, FL she moved to Bradenton, FL in 1955 and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. Predeceased by parents, Clinton and Emily Wallis. She is survived by her brother, Jim Wallis and her children, John Jackson and Carrie Flamer. Winkie grew up in Bradenton, FL and worked in the Newspaper Industry, Marketing, and Junior Achievement. A Memorial Service will be held Faith United Methodist Church in Bradenton, FL (7215 1st Ave W) on February 28, 2020 at 4 PM.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
