Emma Hope Goff Emma Hope Goff, age 7, of Bradenton, FL passed away on June 12, 2020. Born in St. Louis, MO, she moved to Bradenton , FL with her family in January of 2018 from Waterloo, IL and they attended The Bridge Church. She is survived by her parents, Justin and Sarah (Pierce) Goff and her sister, Lily Goff. A Memorial Service will be 3:00PM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.