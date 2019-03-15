Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Arman Dowen. View Sign

Eric Arman Dowen Eric Arman Dowen, 57, of Bradenton, Florida was freed of his physical pain and went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 13, 2019. Eric was born to Thomas and Marlene Dowen on November 26, 1961 in Evanston, Illinois. His big heart and love for life drew people to him, and he never met a stranger. Eric met the love of his life, Tracey, in 2013, and they enjoyed more love in six years than most people do in a lifetime. He will be forever in the hearts of his family and friends. Eric is survived by his wife, Tracey; his step-children, Jonathan Madden (Liz), Kristofer Madden (Brittany), Andrew Madden (Savannah), Cassie Madden, and Jonathon Roth; step-grand- daughter, Kendall Marie Madden; siblings, Laurie Curtiss and Elizabeth Dowen; nieces, Katherine Dowen, Caroline Van Koningshoven, and Hailey Belden; and many loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews from Tracey's family. Eric was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and best friend, Thomas S. Dowen. Services will be held to Celebrate and Honor Eric's Life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00PM at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 912 53rd Aveue, W Bradenton, Florida.

