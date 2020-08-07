Erica Douglas Kash GodwinJuly 14, 2020Myakka City, Florida - Erica Lynn Douglas, 38, of Myakka City, FL passed away on July 14, 2020. Erica was born on March 28, 1982 to Rick and Cheri Douglas.Erica is survived by her son, Cason Godwin; parents, Rick and Cheri Douglas; and brother, RJ Douglas.Holdyn Kash Godwin, 6, of Myakka City, FL passed away on July 19, 2020. Kash was born November 27, 2013 to Erica Lynn Douglas and Buklin "Bucky" Godwin. Kash is survived by his dad, Bucklin "Bucky" Godwin; brother, Cason Godwin; grandparent;, Rick and Cheri Douglas and Buck and Velma Godwin.A Visitation will be held from 5-8PM tonight, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for Erica and Kash will be held at 1PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Myakka Family Worship Center with burial to follow at Old Miakka Cemetery. Pastor Lynn Howell will officiate services.