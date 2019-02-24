Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Alfred "Al" Leveritt. View Sign

Ernest Alfred "Al" Leveritt Ernest Alfred "Al" Leveritt entered into eternal peace on February 11, 2019. He was born November 27, 1932 in St. Petersburg, Fla., and lived there until he graduated high school. He then joined the Air Force spending four years, as well as, one year in the reserves. He left military service as a Korean War Veteran and was honorable discharged as an Airman First Class. During his final days in the Air Force, he was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, where he met and married his wife of 62 years, Marlee Cline on December 16, 1955. After military service, he again signed up for service as a Washington DC firefighter. He proudly served as a firefighter until an injury caused an early retirement. This gave him the opportunity to return to his home state of Florida. Upon return to Florida, he and his wife and family went to open and run several restaurants, which included, Pelican Point Sea Hut, The Cruise Inn and the Crab Trap Restaurants. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marlee Leveritt; a grandson, Bryan Ely; his parents, Ernest and Margaret Leveritt; two sisters, Christine Harris and Marjorie Pilsbury and brother, Richard Leveritt. Al is survived by three children; daughter, Kyle (Rex) Ely; son, Kirk Leveritt, and daughter, Kena Little; sister, Shirley Keith; five grandchildren and seven great -grandchildren. A giving, loving and generous person, he will be missed very much. A Celebration of his Life reception will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6-8PM at his home. Groover Funeral Home.

