Mrs. Basler was my chorus/music teacher at Alta Vista Elementary back in the early 60's. She was also a friend of the family, my dad was her attorney at one point. I am amazed that she's been on my mind for the past few weeks, and then to see this announcement of her passing. God bless this woman, for her years of service to our school children here in Sarasota County. RIP Mrs. Basler, you have earned your eternity in Heaven, Mr. Basler, my parents and others are up there receiving you, as you sing your way up. God bless your memory and thank you for putting up with all of us back in the 60's.

Christine McRoyan-Gruters

Student