Ernestine F. Basler
1928 - 2020
Ernestine F. Basler
January 6, 1928 - October 4, 2020
Bradenton, Florida
Ernestine F. Basler, 92, a resident at Freedom Village of Bradenton, Florida, died October 4, 2020. Ms. Basler was born January 6, 1928 in Corpus Christi, Texas to William and Florence Biddie. She is survived by her cousin, Maxine Mills of Del Rio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon A. Basler, and her longtime partner, Earl Lawton. Ms. Basler had a thirty-year career as a local music teacher and sang professional opera. She was an enthusiastic traveler to Switzerland for many years. Ms. Basler will be buried at Sarasota Memorial Park with private services. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Sarasota Music Club, PO Box 19613, Sarasota, FL 34231. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Memories & Condolences
October 16, 2020
Mrs. Basler was my chorus/music teacher at Alta Vista Elementary back in the early 60's. She was also a friend of the family, my dad was her attorney at one point. I am amazed that she's been on my mind for the past few weeks, and then to see this announcement of her passing. God bless this woman, for her years of service to our school children here in Sarasota County. RIP Mrs. Basler, you have earned your eternity in Heaven, Mr. Basler, my parents and others are up there receiving you, as you sing your way up. God bless your memory and thank you for putting up with all of us back in the 60's.
Christine McRoyan-Gruters
Student
