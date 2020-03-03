Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernie Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernie Davis Ernie Davis, 80, a resident of Bradenton, Flori da and retired to London, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Ernie was a 6th generation Manatee County native. He was a commercial fisherman and owner/captain of the Miss Gail. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Asa and Lois Davis; a brother, Charlie (Ann) Davis; two sisters, Dorothy (Clark) Jones and Katherine (Claude) Jones, all of Florida. He is survived by his soul mate and loving wife, Gail; his children, Dennis Davis of Wilmington, NC, Cindy (Bear) Woznick of Honolulu, HI, Lora (Kelly) Gibson of Oneida, KY, Lisa Rosenthal of Oneida, KY, Mike Davis of Cortez, FL, Johnnie Renae Baker of London, KY; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two lifelong friends, Donald Chumney and Doug Bell of Manatee County, FL. Funeral Services for Ernie Davis will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at the Swiss Colony Cemetery in London. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour, also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.

Ernie Davis Ernie Davis, 80, a resident of Bradenton, Flori da and retired to London, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Ernie was a 6th generation Manatee County native. He was a commercial fisherman and owner/captain of the Miss Gail. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Asa and Lois Davis; a brother, Charlie (Ann) Davis; two sisters, Dorothy (Clark) Jones and Katherine (Claude) Jones, all of Florida. He is survived by his soul mate and loving wife, Gail; his children, Dennis Davis of Wilmington, NC, Cindy (Bear) Woznick of Honolulu, HI, Lora (Kelly) Gibson of Oneida, KY, Lisa Rosenthal of Oneida, KY, Mike Davis of Cortez, FL, Johnnie Renae Baker of London, KY; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two lifelong friends, Donald Chumney and Doug Bell of Manatee County, FL. Funeral Services for Ernie Davis will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at the Swiss Colony Cemetery in London. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour, also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close