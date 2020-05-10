ESTHER B. DRUMMOND Esther Carolyn Brooks Drummond ("Waxy"), 85, of Bradenton, FL went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 27th, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimers disease. Esther was born in Lowell, NC on May 21, 1934. During her childhood, her family moved to Radford, VA. She attended Belle Heth Elementary School and Radford High School. In her first year at Radford High School, Esther acquired the nickname, "Waxy" during a humorous incident in the gym involving a newly waxed floor. From that time on, "Waxy" was yelled out to cheer Esther on throughout her high school years, as a valued member of the Girl's Varsity Bobkittens Basketball Team. Her favorite throw was her hook shot from half court. Esther graduated in 1953 and began employment as a telephone operator at C&P Telephone Company in Radford. In 1954, she was transferred to the Onancock location on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. It was there that she was set up on a blind date with a handsome young man named "Ames" from the Eastern Shore. He soon began proposing until Esther finally said yes. She always said with a wide grin that she finally agreed to marry him to get rid of him, but it did not work. In 1958, they moved to Manatee County, and by that time, they had their first child, a little boy. In the early years after moving there, Esther was employed at Walgreens, Graves Furniture, and Kash & Karry; but when her little girl was born, Esther quit her job, despite her supervisor trying to talk her into going back to work. In the 1970's, Esther volunteered at Bradenton Christian School in the P.E. Department and in the Library. Esther attained her Real Estate License and became an agent for Boomhower/Merrill Lynch Realty. It was also during this time that Esther began playing tennis for recreation and competition purposes. Esther competed in many different tournaments and she also acted as the 1977 Tournament Director for BCS. While competing, she won trophies in several divisions and was known for her killer backhand and good natured competitive spirit. In the 1980's she worked at South County Youth Center and then in the 1980's and 1990's as a Cafeteria employee at Manatee High School, where she volunteered at the home football games. She also began her home business, "Hug a Wall" where she created home décor items. After working at Manatee High School, Esther began working at B&W Foods with her husband. Her main duties were accounts payable/receiv- able, payment recovery, and she also handled the office manager duties when needed. Esther was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was beautiful, faithful, athletic, intuitive, feisty, intelligent, sensitive, stubborn, funny, cute, and she had an incredible work ethic. She had a creative and inquisitive mind and she knew how to use any tool placed in front of her. When she passed away, she still had her lovely red hair, and even in the depths of Alzheimers, she had an infectious giggle and she loved to comfort those around her. Esther was pred- eceased by her beloved husband of over 55 years, Harry Ames Drummond Jr.; her father, John Ruble Brooks; her mother, Lora Simmons Brooks; her sister, Loma Brooks Huffine; and her brothers; Clifford Dennis Brooks and James Clyde Brooks. She is survived by her son, Michael Ames Drummond and her daughter, Lora Drummond Brooks, both of Bradenton, FL; her grandson, Heath Brooks and his wife, Kylee of Colorado Springs, CO.; her granddaughter, Hannah Brooks of Bradenton, FL; her nephew, William Dennis Brooks and his wife, Cyndy of Savannah, TN.; her nephew, Tracy Brooks and his wife, Dawn of Gastonia, NC., and several great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins. The Memorial Service will be held by Calvary Baptist Church for family and friends at a later date. Arrangements made by Brown and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory of Bradenton, FL. Memorial Donations in "Memory of Esther Drummond" may be made to "Calvary Baptist Church Missionary Fund" @ Calvary Baptist Church 3006 9th Ave. W. Bradenton, FL. 34205.



