Esther Joan Robbins Darling Esther Joan Robbins Darling of Sarasota, FL died Saturday, June 29th, 2019. She was 86. Joan Darling was a server, hostess and restaurant owner in both Indiana and Florida. She lived in Wolcott, Lafayette, and Indianapolis Indiana; later she moved with her husband, Ralph Darling to Sarasota, FL. She was born April 7, 1933 in Oxford, IN to Roscoe E. and Dortha Bell Robbins. She first married Howard Smith who survives. She then married Ralph L. Darling Sr., on December 23, 1962 in Lafayette, IN. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children; Rose (Jerry) Van Pelt of Burlington, WI, Connie Cleary of Noblesville, IN, Brenda (Barry) Williams of Crawfordsville, IN, Darlene (Richard) Scheel of Sarasota, FL. Brothers, Arnold Robbins and Glen Robbins, and sister, Alma Henson. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. Sons, Larry Darling, James Darling, Terry Smith, and brother, Charles Emmett Robbins are deceased. A Celebration of Life will be held in Lafayette, IN. Burial will be in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 7, 2019