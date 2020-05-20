Ethel Lee "Meff" (Flanders) Escalera
Ethel "Meff" Lee (Flanders) Escalera Ethel "Meff" Lee (Flanders) Escalera, age 72, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020. "Meff" was born June 4, 1947 in Peterborough, New Hampshire to the late Hattie Flanders and the late Herbert Flanders. She attended Oneco Elementary, and South East High School in Bradenton, FL graduating with the class of 1965. Meff started her own business; Escalera Cleaning Service, she was also employed by Westminster Manor Bradenton and B.D. Gullet Elementary. Meff enjoyed cooking and baking for friends and family. With her wit and humor, she brought smiles and laughter to many. "Ethel" is survived by; brother, Robert W. Flanders (Mary) of Sarasota, Florida and sister, Becky A. Curtis (Jonathan Wayne) of Sarasota, Florida. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grand nephews who are near and far but always close at heart. A Visitation for "Lee" will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 9:00AM to 11:30AM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. Followed by a 11:30AM Funeral Service.

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 20, 2020.
