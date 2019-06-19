Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Louise Harrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel Louise Harrison Ethel Louise Harrison, age 99, of Bradenton, FL and formerly of Upper St. Clair, PA passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born on February 1, 1920 in Newport, Rhode Island. Beloved wife to the late William Harrison who was an Optometrist in Carnegie, PA. Loving mother to Wayde (Bonnie Erickson) Harrison of Brooklyn, NY and Lonny (Nicki) Harrison of McMurray, PA. Cherished grandmother to Tracy (Hans) Ashlock and Kelly (Christopher) Kokesh. Dear great-grandmother to Luke, Jesse, and Gabe Ashlock. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ethel was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Lewis. During retirement, Ethel enjoyed her great-grandchildren, traveling, golf, musical theatre and remained a big Pittsburgh sport's fan. She was a people person who had many friends and will be dearly missed by all. At the family's request, all Services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Contributions to the Foundation Fighting Blindness would be appreciated. For more information go to

