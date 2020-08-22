Ethel MoxamJuly 10, 1923 - August 15, 2020Bradenton, Florida -Ethel Gwendolyn "Lyn" Moxam, 97 of Sarasota, Florida passed away quietly at home on August15, 2020. She was beloved by all who knew her and will cherish her memories.Lyn was born in St Elizabeth Parish, Jamaica, West Indies on July 10, 1923 to the late Adline "Bell" Bennett and Leonard Hollness. She met her beloved Sylvan in Jamaica and was married August 29, 1946 before moving to the United States in May 1957. They lived in Montclair, New Jersey until retiring to Sarasota, Florida in the early 80's.Lyn graduated high school in Jamaica and eventually worked as a nurse's aide at Overbrook Hospital in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. She was a faithful member of First Seventh Day Adventist Church in Montclair.Lyn was a founding member of Mt. Gilead Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bradenton, Florida. She was an avid gardener. She was admired for her beautiful flowers in her garden as well as a vast variety of fruit trees. She enjoyed sharing her fruits with family and friends.Lyn is preceded in death by her loving husband, Sylvan (October 2005), and sons; Huntley (May 2020) and Sylvan Sylvester (April 1955). She leaves to cherish her memories, sister, Leonie Rodgers, son, Delano Sr., (Robin), daughters; Jacqueline Gordon- Shreeves (William January 2020), Valerie Rogers; seven grandchildren: Andrew IV, Gwendolyn, Delano Jr., Aaron, Veronica, David and Meshell and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive guest on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory located at 912 53rd Avenue West Bradenton, Florida, with Funeral Services to follow at 11::00 a.m. Interment will take place at Sarasota Memorial Park located at 5833 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Florida.