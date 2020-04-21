Ethel Virginia (Nordin) Wright Ethel Virginia (Nordin) Wright, 97, of Palmetto, FL and formerly of Lincoln, RI, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late George Wright, to whom she was married for 67 years. Born in Providence, RI, to the late Bernhard and Clara (Bartlett) Nordin, she lived in Lincoln, RI for many years before moving to Palmetto, FL 31 years ago. She graduated from Pawtucket East High School, class of 1941, where she was an excellent swimmer- practicing by swimming across Olney Pond (Lincoln Woods) every day. Mrs. Wright worked as an assistant in the Lincoln Town Clerk's Office for 28 years before retiring in 1989. Ethel was a long-time member of Lime Rock Baptist Church, Lincoln, RI, where she was Past President of the Penetralia Guild, and a member of Parrish United Methodist Church, Palmetto. She was a former member of the Lincoln Republican Women's Club, and a volunteer for Friends in Serving Humanity (F.I.S.H). She volunteered for several years at the Parrish United Methodist Church Thrift Shop, as well as the Imperial Lakes Estates annual bazaar. In addition, she was a founding member of the Village Green Chapter of Harmony, Inc., where she sang for many years with her life-long best friend, the late Ruth Bury. She also loved games of all kinds, including bowling, cards, scrabble, and bingo, and she completed the crossword and jumble in the paper each day. She will be remembered for her loving nature, quick wit, and warm heart. Mrs. Wright is survived by nine children: David Wright of Pawtucket, RI, Ann Johnson of Lincoln, RI, William Wright and his wife, Sue, of North Kingstown, RI; Christine Maino of Lincoln, RI, Richard Wright and his wife, Ann Sasso, of Lincoln, RI; Mary Jane Crusselle and her husband, Bill, of Palmetto, FL; Martha Wallick and her husband, Dale, of Barrington, RI; Janet Johnson and her husband, Jack, of North Attleborough, MA; and Jonathan Wright and his wife, Donna Rocchio, of North Providence, RI; eighteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings; Elsie Frame, Nettie Norman, Doris Perry and Bernhard Nordin, Jr., and her beloved daughter, Joan Noreau. She was also predeceased by sons and daughters-in-law; Nick Perry, Harold Johnson, Fujie Wright, J. Charles Noreau, Jr., Donny Simpson, and Lola Wright. Services in her memory will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Lime Rock Baptist Church in Lincoln, RI, or Parrish United Methodist Building Fund, Parrish, FL, would be appreciated. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, RI.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.