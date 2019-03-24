Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Etta Louisa Closser Etta Louisa Closser, 77, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away quietly on the evening of March 19, 2019 at a local health care facility. Etta was born October 9, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Hurley Arthur Jett and Octavia Greta Griffith. She moved with her parents to New Castle, Indiana graduating in 1959 from Walter P. Chrysler Memorial High School. Etta attended Indiana University and Ball State University where she graduated with Bachelor and Masters of Arts Degrees in Theater, Public Address, and Journalism. Etta began her career teaching in Portland, Indiana moving later to Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. After her marriage she moved to Muncie, Indiana where she taught briefly before taking the position of Office Manager for Investors Diversified Services. In 1975 she moved to Fort Kent, Maine with her husband. She taught high school English in St. Agatha Maine before joining the Adjunct English Faculty at the University of Maine at Fort Kent. Etta accepted a position as Director of Development at U.M.F.K. where she continued working until purchasing Town and Country Decorating and Sewing Center. Etta was an active member of the arts community in Indiana and Maine performing in and directing civic theater productions. For many years she managed the costume shop and was the costumer for U.M.F.K.'s Theater in the Woods. She joined the Fort Kent B.P.W. and later served as its president. After retirement, Etta and her husband moved to Bradenton, Florida where she was an active volunteer in her community. She became president of the Mt. Vernon Condominium Garden Club and Box Office Manager for the Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus and Orchestra. Etta is survived by her husband of forty nine years, Chuck Closser. Memorial Service will be 11AM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. There will be an internment in Fort Kent, Maine at Christ Church Cemetery in the near future. Gifts in memory of Etta Louisa Closser may be made to the University of Maine System to be added to: The Chuck and Etta Closser System Scholarship for the Performing Arts Controller's Office University of Maine System, 5703 Alumni Hall, Suite 101, Orono, ME 04469-5703 Phone: 207-581-5491. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton

604 43rd Street West

Bradenton , FL 34209

Funeral Home Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton

