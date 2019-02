Eugene Lieberman, age 95, died 2-16-2019 in Sarasota, Florida. He was born 7-19-1923 in Brooklyn, New York to Saul & Anna Lieberman and married Eva (Rubin) on 9-25-1944. He served in the 3362nd Signal Service Battalion during WWII and went on to work in the electronics industry for forty years. He is predeceased by his wife Eva and sister Ester. He is survived by his children Michael (Debbie), Marty, and Amy (Kevin); four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice and their dedicated nurses and aides. He will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com