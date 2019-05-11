Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice "Eunie" Bruton. View Sign Service Information Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 (941)-755-2688 Send Flowers Obituary

Eunice Bruton Mrs. Eunice, "Eunie" Bruton died peacefully on May 9, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida at the age of 92 years. Eunice is survived by her son, John Bruton of Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania and daughter, Karen Zale, of Baltimore Maryland. In addition, she leaves behind three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death, in 2012, by her husband, John also of Bradenton, Florida. Eunice was born on July 2, 1926 in Malden, Massachusetts to Morris and Rebecca Harris. Eunice had three brothers and sisters, Katherine, Anne and Lewis all deceased. She married John Bruton in 1948. Eunice and John lived and raised their children in Levittown, NY and moved to Bradenton, FL upon John's retirement in 1985. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m, Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Manasota Memorial Park. Well-wishers can meet with family members at Jeanne Dunn's (Shames) home in Lakewood Ranch following the service. Rabbi Michael Sternfield will officiate and Eunice will be buried alongside her husband, John and sister, Katherine. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Eunice's life. Condolences may be sent in care of Karen Zale, 8 Garrison Farm Ct., Baltimore, MD 21208-1846. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in Eunice's name be made to Temple Beth El, 5150 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton, FL 34203 or the . The family is being served by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, Florida 34203. www.

