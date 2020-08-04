1/
Eunice S. Dowdy
Eunice S. Dowdy
July 29, 2020
Parrish, Florida - Eunice S. Dowdy, 90, Parrish, FL passed away July 29, 2020. She was born in Peason, LA. She is predeceased by her husband, Earl C. and her son, Tommy; Mrs. Dowdy worked for the Manatee District School Food Service Department for 22 years.
She is survived by her sons; Jerry and Jim; daughter-in-law, Nitza Dowdy; five grandchildren, Brett Dowdy, Brooke Harrison, Austin Dowdy, Tyler Dowdy and Cole Dowdy; two great-grandchildren; Alana Harrison and Caleb Dowdy; granddaughter-in-law, Haley Dowdy and grandson-in-law, Adrian Harrison.
A private Graveside Service was held at 3:00PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Fellowship Cemetery in Wimauma, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
