Eva Pringle
1923 - 2020
Eva Pringle
January 7, 1923 - October 20, 2020
Gainesville, Florida - Eva Coletta Pringle, 97, passed away peacefully Tuesday at Haven Hospice with her son Gray at her side. Prior to moving to Gainesville 9 years ago, she lived for over 60 years in Cortez and San Remo Shores. She was a volunteer for the Cortez Village Historical Society and a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She worked as a waitress well into her 70s at restaurants including the Elks Club, Pete Reynard's, and Cafe on the Beach. Survivors in addition to Gray include her siblings Alice Asselmeier, Angela Moore, Frank Coletta, Marian Drier, Maxwell Coletta, and Velma Moore. A graveside service arranged by Brown & Sons will be held at Fogartyville Cemetery at 11 am Wednesday and live streamed on their Facebook page. A full obituary with photos is on their website.


