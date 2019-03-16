Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evalee (Lee) Fain. View Sign

Evalee (Lee) Fain Evalee (Lee) Fain lost her battle with multiple myeloma after nearly nine years. Lee is survived by her husband, Edmund, her brother, Bob (Sue) Aaron, her sister, Carol (Herb) Hearne and children, Lorrie (Gregg) Pead, Donna (Michael) Beckwith and Karen Fain, as well as, her grandchildren, Russell (Winnie) Pead and Erica Pead and great-granddaughter, Irene. Born Evalee Aaron, Lee grew up in Worcester, MA and received her teaching degree at Worcester State College. She married Edmund Fain in 1954 in Hartford, CT and spent her adult life as an Educator and Water Safety Instructor. They retired in 1989 and moved to Palm Coast, FL then to Bradenton, FL in 1994. She loved teaching, music and dance. The family gives its thanks to Tidewell Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or .

