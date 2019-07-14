Evelyn Alice Janaro Mrs. Evelyn Alice Janaro age 91 of Bradenton, FL passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Windsor Manor Health and Rehab in Starke. She was born May 9, 1928, in Medford, Massachusetts to the late Harold and Alice (Kleach) Brite. Mrs. Janaro earned her Bachelor's Degree from Middlebury College and began her career as a school teacher. Before she began attending Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle she was a Parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL. Mrs. Janaro was known to be very sociable and talented; she also enjoyed playing the Dulcimer and Tin Whistle and was known to perform in several restaurants. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Potter (Rocky) of Alachua; a grandson, David Janaro (Cheryl) and their two sons, Micah and Josiah all of Fairfax, South Carolina. There are no scheduled Services at this time. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Humane Society. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 620 East Nona Street, Starke, Florida 32091. (904) 964-6200. www.jonesgallagherfh.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 14, 2019