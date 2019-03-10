Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn C. Ignozzi. View Sign

Evelyn C. Ignozzi Evelyn C. Ignozzi, 91, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on March 2nd, 2019. Evelyn was born in Reading, PA on December 21, 1927. Evelyn was one-of-a-kind and will truly be missed by her son, Pren Ignozzi, and daughter, Pier Ignozzi-Shaffer, both of Bradenton, Florida. She is preceded by her husband, Peter Ignozzi, and her sister, Gloria Johnson of Oak Harbor, WA. Parents were Leroy and Florence Reinheimer. Evelyn grew up in Reading, PA and had a successful career as a Personnel Manager with Emhart/Black & Decker. A Celebration of Life will take place in the fall in Bradenton, FL. Memorial donations may be made to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30328. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Tidwell Hospice of Bradenton, FL and to the community of wonderful caregivers that assisted in her journey.

