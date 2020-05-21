Evelyn F. Harrell Evelyn F. Harrell, 87, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Yorktown Manor. Evelyn was born in Belfield, North Dakota on January 7, 1933, daughter of the late Peter and Agnes (Fieck) Barta. Evelyn had spent most of her life living in Montana, Colorado and Florida, moving to Fairmount in 2009. She married Wesley Harrell in 1969. He preceded her in death in 2002. Evelyn worked at Emily's Fine Foods in Marion for 14 years before moving to Florida. There she worked at Pete Reynards Restaurant on Anna Maria Island. Evelyn was a Mobile Home Park Manager in Florida for 40 years, and she loved working outside. Evelyn was a Morman and attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Deb (Dave) Eltzroth, Fairmount, IN and James (Tammi) Simon, Akron, OH; step-children, Billy Harrell, IN, Charlie (Eyvonne) Harrell, Utah, and Danny and Tom Harrell both of California; sisters; Gladys Riddle, NV, and Frances (Nick) Schmidt and Jean (Don) Wanner both of Dickinson, ND, eight grandchildren, Tony (Jennifer) Bailey, Aaron (Stacy) Whirl, Emily (Travis) Hood, Josh (Heather) Simon, Joe (Rachael) Simon, Julliam (Wm. Dennis) Arrowood, Jena Simon, Lucas, Samantha and Nicole Winell; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Evelyn was also preceded in death by her brother, Donovan Barta. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. for immediate family only. Evelyn's burial will take place at a later date at Manasota Memorial Park in Bradenton, Florida. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 1465 E Bradford St, Marion, IN 46952. Memories and condolences may be shared at www. armeshuntfuneralhome. com



