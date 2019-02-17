Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Irene Walker. View Sign

Evelyn Irene Walker Mrs. Evelyn Irene Walker, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 80. Evelyn was born to parents, Willard and Mae Harvey on November 17, 1938 in Oak Hill, WV. She was one of seven children. Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Patricia Ann Thorp and Joan Courtney Thorp; her brothers, Carl Harvey and Hubert Harvey; her nephews, Thomas Bruton and Timmy Myers, and her special friend, LaVenia Dantuma. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Walker; her parents, Willard and Mae Harvey; her sisters, Della Myers and Jewel Iorizzo and her brothers, David Harvey and Everett Dee Harvey. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Moose Lodge in Palmetto, FL on February 23, 2019 at 12:00PM. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.

Evelyn Irene Walker Mrs. Evelyn Irene Walker, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 80. Evelyn was born to parents, Willard and Mae Harvey on November 17, 1938 in Oak Hill, WV. She was one of seven children. Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Patricia Ann Thorp and Joan Courtney Thorp; her brothers, Carl Harvey and Hubert Harvey; her nephews, Thomas Bruton and Timmy Myers, and her special friend, LaVenia Dantuma. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Walker; her parents, Willard and Mae Harvey; her sisters, Della Myers and Jewel Iorizzo and her brothers, David Harvey and Everett Dee Harvey. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Moose Lodge in Palmetto, FL on February 23, 2019 at 12:00PM. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 17, 2019

