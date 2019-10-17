Evelyn M. Rumpf It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Evelyn M. Rumpf (our loving Mom & Grammy) on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Maine. In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her sisters, Anna Miazga and June Dietz. Left to cherish her memory are Evelyn's four daughters, and their husbands, Carol (Keith) Lunn, Port Kent, NY; Linda (David) Bunn, So. Glens Falls, NY; Janice (Larry) Hyde, Ballston Spa, NY; Debbie (Ed) Miles, Winthrop, ME; ten grandchildren, Pamela (William) Schweitzer, Corey (Lola) Lunn, Jill (Derek) Cardinell, Kevin (Beth) Lunn, Allison (Seth) Warman, Zachary Hyde, Jeffrey Miles, Gregory (Emily) Hyde, Kelly (Michael) Sweeting and Daniel Miles; eleven great- grandchildren, Mark, Bethany, Mary, Anna, James, Rebecca and Ruth Schweitzer, Maximilian Cardinell, Wesley and Evelyn Warman and Anderson Sweeting. Evelyn is also survived by a sister-in-law, Alice Dillon, plus several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service for Evelyn will be held in FL at a later date. Memorial donations for Evelyn can be made to the Androscoggin Hospice House, 236 Stetson St., Auburn, ME 04210. Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home. www.familyfirstfuneralh omes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 17, 2019