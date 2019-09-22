Evelyn Mari Russell Long time Palmetto, FL resident, Evelyn Mari Russell Fielding, born September 23, 1923 in Avon Park, Florida to Thomas J. And Mary Russell. (Her dad, Thomas Russell, established the first John Deere dealership in Palmetto, Florida in 1944). Evelyn left this earth peacefully September 12, 2019. Over the years she was an active member at the Palmetto Church of Christ, Central Church of Christ in Ocala, and recent years with the Temple Terrace Church of Christ. She served her community and others her entire life including 40 years of nursing. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Verl Fielding in 2011, Her sister, Sarah Ballard, grandson, Brian Fielding, and daughter-in-law, Jean Fielding. Survived by sons; Ed (Betty), Jim (JoJo), Mark (Pat), Bob (Sherry), and daughter, Jan Coffman (Gary). Twelve grandchildren; as well as, thirty-one great- grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. The Celebration of Life will start at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at Temple Terrace Church of Christ in Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Florida College James R. Cope adopt a student program https://www.floridacollege.edu/giving/make-a-gift/
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 22, 2019