Everett Richard "Dick" Manchester born May 10, 1931 to Albert and Margaret (Burke) Manchester in Taunton Massachusetts spending teen years on Nantucket Island. Dick passed away at his home on the Braden River. He served in the Korea War as an Army Engineer. When he returned home he and his wife Mary (Danahey) moved to Florida and settled in Oneco. Together they owned M & M Muffler Shop and then Midway Used Auto Parts for almost 40 years. To make ends meet Dick worked as a bartender at the Explorer Bar on St.. Armands. He was also a big Nascar fan and raced cars at Saramana and Desoto Speedways. Survived by children Daniel, Sharon Keister, Brian, Colleen, grandsons Skip Schipper, Brian and three great grandsons. Dick was preceded by wife, parents, grandson, six sisters and one brother. Service will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery on December 20 at 12:30 pm and a celebration of life will follow. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 15, 2019