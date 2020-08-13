1/1
Evie Jackie Long
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evie Jackie Long
May 16, 1953 - July 23, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Evie Jackie Long of Bradenton, FL passed away July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 67. Jackie died peacefully with his beloved wife, Sherry by his side. Jackie was born in Okolona, MS to the late Evie and Mary Lou Long May 16, 1953. Jackie and his wife Sherry moved to Florida in 1975 and made it their home for 42 years.
Jackie graduated at Okolona High School where he was active in football. He played quarterback for the team. He played other sports but football was his love of sports.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Kellum Long. Children are Jamie Long of Bradenton, FL, Billy Long and family of Ellenton, FL, Barry Hall and family of Houston MS, and Jennifer Moore and family of Houston, MS. Jackie had five sisters. Surviving sister, Debbie Pollard and family of Oxford, MS, Wanda Boyd and family of Oxford, MS. Sisters preceding him Carolyn Moore and family of Okolona, MS, Ardis Holcomb and family of Oxford, MS, and Thelma Parker and family of Okolona, MS. He also had thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be Funeral Services at a later date in Mississippi where he was born.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved