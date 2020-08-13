Evie Jackie Long

May 16, 1953 - July 23, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Evie Jackie Long of Bradenton, FL passed away July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 67. Jackie died peacefully with his beloved wife, Sherry by his side. Jackie was born in Okolona, MS to the late Evie and Mary Lou Long May 16, 1953. Jackie and his wife Sherry moved to Florida in 1975 and made it their home for 42 years.

Jackie graduated at Okolona High School where he was active in football. He played quarterback for the team. He played other sports but football was his love of sports.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Kellum Long. Children are Jamie Long of Bradenton, FL, Billy Long and family of Ellenton, FL, Barry Hall and family of Houston MS, and Jennifer Moore and family of Houston, MS. Jackie had five sisters. Surviving sister, Debbie Pollard and family of Oxford, MS, Wanda Boyd and family of Oxford, MS. Sisters preceding him Carolyn Moore and family of Okolona, MS, Ardis Holcomb and family of Oxford, MS, and Thelma Parker and family of Okolona, MS. He also had thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be Funeral Services at a later date in Mississippi where he was born.





