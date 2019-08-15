Daniel F. Regan Daniel F. Regan, of Bradenton, FL (formally of Quincy, MA), passed away on August 5 th after falling ill. He leaves his wife Etta of Bradenton, FL, son Thomas of Brighton, MA, and dear family friends, the Keaneys of Dorchester, MA. Dan the Man had a close network of friends from FL to MA, whom he always considered family. That family was as big as his heart is kind. Always the storyteller, he is remembered nas a great man with a great sense of humor. He loved to sail and scuba dive. His true home was the ocean, where he always found peace. A memorial service will be held next month in Massachusetts.

