Obituary
Daniel F. Regan Daniel F. Regan, of Bradenton, FL (formally of Quincy, MA), passed away on August 5 th after falling ill. He leaves his wife Etta of Bradenton, FL, son Thomas of Brighton, MA, and dear family friends, the Keaneys of Dorchester, MA. Dan the Man had a close network of friends from FL to MA, whom he always considered family. That family was as big as his heart is kind. Always the storyteller, he is remembered nas a great man with a great sense of humor. He loved to sail and scuba dive. His true home was the ocean, where he always found peace. A memorial service will be held next month in Massachusetts.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
