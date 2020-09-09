Farren Dakin
September 18, 1954 - September 3, 2020
Myakka City, FL - Farren Romanus Dakin was born on September 18, 1954 in Farmington, Maine. He entered Heaven's gates on September 3, 2020.
Farren is survived by his wife of 42 years, Christina "Shelly" Dakin, their daughter, Erin Dakin Drake (Joey Drake) his grandchildre;, Leah Dakin, Eden Drake, Levi Dakin, Jr., Joe (Trace) Drake, Rylee Dakin and Elle Drake. He is also survived by his brothers; Cameron, Jerry and Rodney, three sister-in-laws, one brother-in-law and mother-in-law, Ouida Carter (Robert Carter) and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving son, Levi Matthew Dakin, his father, Romanus Dakin and mother, Jeanette Dakin.
The family will receive friends at Bayside Community Church located at 15800 Sr-64 E, Bradenton, FL on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM immediately followed by a Service celebrating his life at 1:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dakin Family Scholarship Fund, PO Box 7, Myakka City, FL 34251 (a non-profit fund for disadvantaged local children and youth with interests in agriculture) or the Wee Care Christian Academy, PO Box 147, Myakka City, FL 34251. Funeral arrangements by Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
.