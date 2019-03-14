Farrice Roxie Ware

61, of Bradenton, FL, Transitioned on March 9, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM on Friday March 15, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W, Palmetto, FL. Services are 11AM on Saturday March 16, at Increasing Joy Ministries, 2515 37th St E, Palmetto, FL, with interment to follow in Palmetto, FL. Arrangements entrusted by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W, Palmetto, FL (941)722-4960
