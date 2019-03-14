61, of Bradenton, FL, Transitioned on March 9, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM on Friday March 15, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W, Palmetto, FL. Services are 11AM on Saturday March 16, at Increasing Joy Ministries, 2515 37th St E, Palmetto, FL, with interment to follow in Palmetto, FL. Arrangements entrusted by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W, Palmetto, FL (941)722-4960
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Farrice Roxie Ware.
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 14, 2019