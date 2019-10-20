Faye DeSear Johnson passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Gillette, Florida, on July 12, 1927. Faye was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Roddy Johnson; parents, Ashland and Mary Ella DeSear; and her brothers, Vernon, R.A., and Marshall DeSear. She is survived by her children, Glenda Eichholz (Jerome) of St. Augustine, Florida; Rod Johnson, Jr. (Janet) of Palmetto, Florida; Wayne Johnson (Sandy) of Palmetto, Florida; Jill Bohatch (Pete) of Fort Myers, Florida; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Faye graduated from Palmetto High School in 1944. She was a talented church pianist and organist at both Samoset Baptist Church and West Bradenton Baptist Church for many years. Faye also was a realtor at Fenton Realty for a number of years, having received her Real Estate License in her 70s. Service will be held at West Bradenton Baptist Church, 1305 43rd St W., Bradenton, FL 34209, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, with visitation at 9:00 a.m. and the service at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Gillette Cemetery, 8996 Ellenton Gillette Rd., Palmetto, FL 34221, will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Bradenton Baptist Church “Launch” fund. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 20, 2019