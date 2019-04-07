Faye Hodges Pratt Faye Hodges Pratt, 98, Bradenton, died April 1, 2019. Born in New Market, TN, she moved to Bradenton, FL in 1978 from Polk County. She was a member of the Women's Club and the Garden Club for over 20 years and she attended Christ Episcopal Church. She is survived by her son, William Pratt of Bradenton, FL. Services will be 1:00PM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 7, 2019